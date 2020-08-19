Heena Sidhu Outrages Over Number of Recommendations for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

India's star shooter Heena Sidhu was not impressed by the number of people who are set to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year and expressed her surprise on social media. Heena, who won the Arjuna award in 2014, was not impressed with the Khel Ratna being awarded so generously.

Asian Games gold medal-winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra, ace cricketer Rohit Sharma, Paralympic gold medalist Mariappan Thangavelu and Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal have been recommended for Khel Ratna this year. The recommendations were finalised by a 12-member committee appointed by the Sports Ministry.

A day after the recommendations were made public, Heena took to social media to express her surprise at it. She wrote, "5 Khel Ratnas... Are you kidding me???!!!"

Sports journalist KP Mohan commented on Heena's tweet saying, "Be lavish is out motto!" Another user Rajguru, who referred to himself as a 'sports afficianado', said the award had lost its value when it was given to MS Dhoni in 2007. He wrote, "Khel Ratna lost its value very long back when Dhoni had got it in 2007, which itself a big disgrace. What he had achieved by 2007 to deserve Khel Ratna, the highest award no one knows. Such is the standard of the award. Shame!"

The 12-member committee that made the final decision included the likes of former explosive batsman Virender Sehwag, former men's hockey team captain Sardar Singh and Paralympic star Deepa Malik. They met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters in New Delhi to finalise the list.

Soon after the list was announced, Vinesh called the Khel Ratna recommendation as ehr "proudest moment". She told IANS, "Intezaar lamba raha but khusi bhi doguni huyi. Bhagwan ne chaah toh is award ka maan rakhungi. Responsibility badh gayi hai abhi aur zyada (The wait has been long but the happiness also is two-fold. If God is willing I will honour this award. It's an added responsibility now)."