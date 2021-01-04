News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Hemphill, Wilkins Lift Drake Past S. Illinois 73-55
1-MIN READ

Hemphill, Wilkins Lift Drake Past S. Illinois 73-55

Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their 12th consecutive game to open the season, topping Southern Illinois 7355 on Sunday. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 11, Joseph Yesufu scored 10 and Darnell Brodie had 10.

Drake (12-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) scored 34 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Lance Jones had 18 points for the Salukis (7-2, 1-2). Ben Harvey added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


