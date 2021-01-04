Hemphill, Wilkins Lift Drake Past S. Illinois 73-55
DES MOINES, Iowa: Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their 12th consecutive game to open the season, topping Southern Illinois 73-55 on Sunday. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 11, Joseph Yesufu scored 10 and Darnell Brodie had 10.
Drake (12-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) scored 34 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Lance Jones had 18 points for the Salukis (7-2, 1-2). Ben Harvey added 15 points.
