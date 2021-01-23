News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Hendricksen Lifts North Florida Over Kennesaw St. 69-54
1-MIN READ

Hendricksen Lifts North Florida Over Kennesaw St. 69-54

Hendricksen Lifts North Florida Over Kennesaw St. 69-54

Carter Hendricksen recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry North Florida to a 6954 win over Kennesaw State on Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.: Carter Hendricksen recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry North Florida to a 69-54 win over Kennesaw State on Friday night.

Jose Placer had 17 points and six rebounds for North Florida (5-10, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and three blocks. Josh Endicott had seven rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 14 points for the Owls (3-12, 0-7), who have now lost 10 straight games. Kasen Jennings added 11 points. Chris Youngblood had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...