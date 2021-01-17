News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Hendricksen Lifts North Florida Over Lipscomb 72-67
1-MIN READ

Hendricksen Lifts North Florida Over Lipscomb 72-67

Hendricksen Lifts North Florida Over Lipscomb 72-67

Carter Hendricksen registered 16 points as North Florida edged past Lipscomb 7267 on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Carter Hendricksen registered 16 points as North Florida edged past Lipscomb 72-67 on Saturday.

Jonathan Aybar had 11 points and four blocks for North Florida (4-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jose Placer added 11 points. Josh Endicott had 12 rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (9-7, 4-2). Ahsan Asadullah added 16 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Johnson had 14 points.

The Ospreys leveled the season series against the Bisons with the win. Lipscomb defeated North Florida 84-72 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...