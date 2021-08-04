CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Sports» 'Her Success Inspires Indians': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Lovlina Borgohain For Winning Olympics Bronze on Debut
'Her Success Inspires Indians': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Lovlina Borgohain For Winning Olympics Bronze on Debut

Lovlina is the only India boxer to win a medal at Tokyo 2020 (AP Photo)

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost to reigning welterweight world champion in the semifinal bout at Tokyo Olympics to settle for a bronze medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Lovlina Borgohain for her ‘tenacity’ and ‘determination’ after the India boxer lost in the women’s welterweight semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics to settle for bronze on Wednesday.

Up against the reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal, Lovlina gave her best shot but ultimately the Turkish overpowered her and eventually won 5-0 despite the Indian starting well on an aggressive note.

Soon after the bout ended, PM Modi posted on Twitter congratulating Lovlina for winning bronze while wishing her well for future. “Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours," he wrote.

PM Modi spoke to Lovlina later, telling her the win is a testimony to the talent and tenacity of our Nari Shakti (women power). He also said that her success is a matter of immense pride for every Indian, and especially for Assam and the Northeast.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also praised the 23-year-old for her impressive debut at Tokyo Olympics, saying her journey has just started.

“Lovlina, you gave your best punch ! India is extremely proud of what you have achieved ! You’ve achieved a bronze medal in your first Olympics; the journey has just begun! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai!" Thakur wrote.

Last month, Lovlina became just the third India boxer in history to win an Olympic medal. She follows into the footsteps of Vijender Singh (Beijing 2008) and MC Mary Kom (London 2012) to have won an Olympic boxing bronze.

first published:August 04, 2021, 11:59 IST