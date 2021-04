Here are the Indians Who Have Qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Indians participating in the Summer Games has seen a rise, with a total of 117 athletes taking part in the 2016 Rio Olympics, the most ever in history.

The trend suggests that India is slated to break that record this time around, with many more in contention to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is the list of Indian who have qualified for Tokyo 2020:

Tarundeep Rai, Men’s Recurve, Individual

Atanu Das, Men’s Recurve, Individual

Pravin Jadhav, Men’s Recurve, Individual

Deepika Kumari, Women’s Recurve, Individual

Sandeep Kumar, Men’s 20km race walking, individual

Rahul Rohilla, Men’s 20km race walking, individual

KT Irfan, Men’s 20km race walking, individual

Avinash Sable, Men’s 3000m steeplechase, individual

Bhawna Jat, Women’s 20km race walking, individual

Priyanka Goswami, Women’s 20km race walking, individual

4×400 Mixed Relay

Shivpal Singh, Men’s javelin throw, individual

Murali Sreeshankar, Men’s long jump, individual

Neeraj Chopra, Men’s javelin throw, individual

Kamalpreet Kaur, Women’s discus throw, individual

Amit Panghal (Men’s, 52kg)

Vikas Krishan (Men’s, 69kg)

Ashish Kumar (Men’s, 75kg)

Satish Kumar (Men’s, 91kg)

Manish Kaushik (Men’s, 63kg)

Mary Kom (Women’s, 51kg)

Simranjit Kaur (Women’s, 60kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s, 69kg)

Pooja Rani (Women’s, 75kg)

Fouaad Mirza, Individual

CA Bhavani Devi, Women’s sabre

Men’s Hockey Team

Women’s Hockey Team

Nethra Kumanan, Laser Radial

Vishnu Saravanan, Laser Standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er

Divyansh Singh Panwar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and 10m Air Rifle, Team

Deepak Kumar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and 10m Air Rifle, Team

Sanjeev Rajput, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual

Saurabh Chaudhary, 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and 10m Air Pistol, Team

Abhishek Verma, 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and 10m Air Pistol, Team

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Men’s Skeet, Individual

Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Men’s Skeet, Individual

Anjum Moudgil, 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual and 10m Air Rifle, Team

Apurvi Chandela, 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual

Elavenil Valarivan, 10m Air Rifle, Individual and 10m Air Rifle, Team

Tejaswini Sawant, 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual

Manu Bhaker, 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and 10m Air Pistol, Team

Yashaswini Singh Deswal, 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and 10m Air Pistol, Team

Rahi Sarnobat, 25m Women’s Pistol, Individual

Table Tennis -

Sharath Kamal, Men’s Singles and Mixed Doubles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Men’s Singles

Sutirtha Mukherjee, Women’s Singles

Manika Batra, Women’s Singles and Mixed Doubles

Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg, Individual

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle 57kg, Individual

Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Individual

Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg, Individual

Anshu Malik, Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Individual

Sonam Malik, Women’s Freestyle 62kg, Individual

