Here are The Survivors of Manchester United's Tragic Munich Air Disaster

The world stood still in sorrow, and aghast witnessing the devastating plane crash in Munich on February 6, years ago. The British European Airways Flight 609 was carrying the team Busby Babes after their terrific win. The team was returning from the European match in Yugoslavia after defeating Red Star Belgrade and making its way to the Semi-Finals.

The heart-breaking incident that happened 63 years ago in1958 has been one of the darkest moments in the history of crashes. And needless to say, it was a terrible time for Manchester United. The tragic crash claimed 23 lives out of 44 occupants which included staff, journalists, crew, passengers other than players.

There were only 21 survivors. Matt Busby (manager) was one of the survivors who was instrumental in reviving the Manchester United team. He rebuilt the club and took it to remarkable heights with the European cup win (1968).

The Players who survived included:

Bill Foulkes (defender): Played a significant part in the European Cup campaign of 1968 after the crash.

Harry Gregg (goalkeeper): Heralded for his role in rescuing team-matesSir Bobby and Viollet out of the debris by their waistbands. He returned twice to the flaming wreckage to save people. He also rescued Vera Lukic, the wife of a Yugoslavian diplomat and her 20-month-old baby.

Johnny Berry (winger), Jackie Blanchflower (defender), Ray Wood (goalkeeper): Though survived, could never play again.

Ken Morgans (winger) also could not recover his form after the crash.

Bobby Charlton (forward, club ambassador): Despite severe injury, he recovered. Of the nine Manchester United players to survive the crash, only Charlton (now 83-years-old) is alive.

Albert Scanlon (winger): Recovered and played well for several years, scoring 16 league goals the season after the crash.

Dennis Viollet (striker): Had set a United scoring record with 32 league goals, after the crash.

Some of the other passengers who survived were: