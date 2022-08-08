'Here Is My Gift To Ammi and Motherland', Tweets Nikhat Zareen After Winning Gold Medal at CWG 2022

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen clinched the gold medal in the CWG 2022 after an assertive win over Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul in the women’s Light Flyweight (50kg) final bout on Sunday (August 8).

Zareen dedicated the medal as a gift to her Ammi (Mother) and the Motherland. After becoming the third boxer to clinch a gold medal in Birmingham alongside Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal, Zareen expressed her happiness on Twitter.

She tweeted, “Finally, here is my gift as promised to my Ammi and the Motherland 🇮🇳Ecstatic to win the Gold after a thoroughly joyous CWG in Birmingham. Your support and love moves me.🙏”

Zareen was phenomenal inside the boxing ring during the final match as she kept a good hold over the opponent to finish with a coveted yellow metal.

She was too good for the Northern Ireland pugilist and won the bout on a unanimous decision by the judges. After her win, she wished birthday to her mother and said, “Happy Birthday ammi…I love you. Allah aapko khush rakhe.” A video of this reaction after the win was shared by one of Zareen’s fans on Twitter.

The 26-year-old pugilist had a phenomenal outing in the Games as showcased some dominant performances including her one-sided semifinal bout where she outclassed England’s Stubley Alfia Savannah and won the bout via a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Indian boxers have added a total of three gold medals to India’s medal tally in Birmingham. Nitu Ghanghas defeated the host country’s Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision to win gold in the women’s 48kg (Minimumweight) category.

Pugilist Amit Panghal won in the men’s 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) division with the same 5-0 route displaying clear supremacy against another English boxer, Kiaran Macdonald. And then Zareen added more glitter to India’s tally with another gold.

After the win, the World Champion interacted with media personnel and said, “It feels great to be a Commonwealth Games champion, especially after becoming a world champion earlier this year. It feels good to win another gold medal for my country. It was a really good fight. She was an experienced fighter, but my only focus was to win this bout.”

