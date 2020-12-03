Here's What Boxer Vijender Singh Had to Say About Kangana Ranaut's Tweet on Farmers' Protest

Actress Kangana Ranaut has stirred a controversy with her tweets on farmers’ protest currently taking place around Delhi. She allegedly posted a picture of a 73-year-old woman named Mahinder Kaur and claimed that she was the same “daadi” who took part in the Shaheen Bagh protests and now had joined the farmers’ demonstration. The actress allegedly said that the woman was available for protest for Rs 100. Later, Kangana took down her tweet after she was criticised for sharing “fake news”.

Following her tweet, she has received flak from people from all walks of lives, including actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh. Now, boxer Vijender Singh has also slammed Kangana on Twitter, saying, “Galat panga le liya bhen ‘Sister, you have taken up the wrong issue].”

Galat panga le liya bhen 👊🏽 https://t.co/MK687zEKOL — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 3, 2020

Vijender posted his tweet, tagging Kangana’s response to Diljit. In that tweet, the actress tried to clarify her remarks. Kangana had written that she saw the same “dadi” who was protesting over the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Shaheen Bagh at the farmers’ stir. She added that she did not know Mahinder Kaur and people were creating unnecessary drama.

Responding to Vijender, the actress asked if he is also planning to form a Shiv Sena. To which, the boxer replied that Shiv Sena is already there and is working well.

Kyun tu bhi Shiv sena banayega ..... bhai? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Wo to ban rakhi hai or kaam bhi acha hi ker rahi hai 😊 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 3, 2020

Kangana had issued the clarification after Diljit tagged her in a tweet in which he shared a video of a BBC report. In that video, Mahinder Kaur can be heard asking the actress, without naming her, to work in the fields to realise how difficult is farming.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Because Diljit was posting in Punjabi, Kangana said she doesn’t understand the language. She also targeted Diljit and asked him if he feels ashamed defending those who instigated riots in Delhi.

Punjabi samajh aati hai mujhe, jinhonne Delhi mein riots karvaye khoon ki nadiyaan bahae, dangge karvaye unko defend karte hue sharm nahi aati? Tujhe kya sharm aayegi, kjo kaise kaam deta hai sabko pata hai 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Diljit called out Kangana for defaming another lady, referring to Mahinder Kaur. To which, the actress responded by saying they are misleading the farmers. She added that she is worried about the protests and riots.

@KanganaTeam - Ek Aurat Ho Ke Dusri Aurat Nu 100rs Dehadi wali Kehna Kini Ku seyana Gal aa ? Oh V Bazurag Maa Nu.. Es Gal Te aa .... Edar Odar Na bhajj..Avi Havaa Ch Teer maari jani an.. Har vaar Tusi sahi hovo eh zaruri ni Hunda — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Mera ya tumhara sahi hona zaroori nahin hai, desh ka sahi hona zaroori hai, tum log farmers ko bhatka rahe ho, pareshaan hoon main inn protests se aaye din in riots se iss khoon kharabe se, aur tum sab bhaagidaar ho ismein... remember that ... https://t.co/shhe4lyM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

The farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting on the outskirts on Delhi against the three farm laws that came into being recently. They want a legal guarantee for minimum support price for their crops.