Here’s a Look at WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' Amazing Body Transformation Since his Debut on NXT in 2012

Becoming a WWE Superstar isn’t a cakewalk, it takes years of training and persistence. Their real test begins once they join the company and never ceases to stop as they need to remain at the top of their game at all times. Their physique is one of their greatest assets and all the wrestlers put in a lot of effort to stay in top shape. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, who is the most dominant star in the company currently, has always maintained one of the most impressive physiques.

The Tribal Chief not only won the Universal Championship but has since then established himself as untouchable on SmackDown. Apart from clinching the biggest title, he has also defeated many big names that include - Daniel Bryan, Edge, Kevin Owens and Cesaro during that run, which also saw him win the main event at WrestleMania 37 earlier last month.

The superstar who returned from a five-month hiatus at SummerSlam, celebrated his 36th birthday and has come a long way to be in the best shape of his life. A recent GiveMeSport mapped the Universal Champions’ transformation from his NXT debut days in 2012, till the present roster dominating form.

The four-time world champion’s transformation is truly remarkable. The publication further mentioned about his sartorial choices as he would regularly perform in a vest, before changing his character and identity since summer last year. Currently, the hunk mostly makes an appearance in a vestless look, looks absolutely huge, and continues to flaunt his physique in the ring too.

The ‘Big Dog’ has also overcome his battles with leukaemia, which he made public three years ago. A year later in October, he made a grand comeback to WWE RAW and announces that he’s beaten the illness. In that hiatus he decided to put more work into his physique, and the results started showing pretty quickly. Reigns used to share images and videos of his insane workouts on social media, that even left his cousin The Rock impressed. “This post makes me very proud!” the WWE legend commented on Reigns’ video.

He not only congratulated him but also offered him some gym advice.

Check it out here:

Meanwhile, the Tribal Chief, since capturing the Universal Championship title, has defended it more than 10 occasions and none of the other superstars of the company have come close to dethroning him. Thanks to Reigns’ envious physique and his impressive effort inside the squared circle.

