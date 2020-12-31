Here’s How Jwala Gutta Bid Adieu to 2020 Plans to Welcome 2021

Badminton star Jwala Gutta likes to update her social media feed with glimpses from various aspects of her life. From heart-warming moments with family to introspective moments with self, the fourteen-time National Champion shares them all on her official Instagram page.

As the time to say goodbye to the outgoing year comes to a close, Jwala decided to pen down a reflective note. Taking to her Instagram page, on Thursday, the sports star posted a free-spirited picture of herself. In the pic, Jwala is seen sitting on a terrace, looking away from the camera. She is wearing a black tank top teamed with a pair of trousers which features a quirky printed pattern. Jwala let her hair loose as she posed for the picture. The note shared in the caption box of her post reads, “adiós 2020. You were an important part of our lives...very unpleasant but also very enlightening…” Jwala added that hopefully everyone will be able to take something good from the year 2020 and strive to make a better world for children. She ended her farewell message saying, “Look forward to exciting times.”

Jwala’s pictures from her sister, Insi Gutta’s wedding ceremony went viral recently. The pictures showed her posing with her fiance, Tamil film producer Vishnu Vishal. The snaps of the two lovebirds have gone viral on social media. In the picture, the duo were all smiles, dressed in gorgeous ethnic attires. The monochrome candid of the two is all things happy, as Jwala mentioned in her caption.

Earlier this year, Jwala announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Vishal via a Twitter post. Vishal proposed to the badminton star on her 37th birthday. The badminton star confirmed their relationship in marchthis year, and also indicated that they might marry soon.

Jwala got divorced to her first husband, former badminton player Chetan Anand in 2011.