Here's What CM Punk Says We Might Expect from Him on WWE Backstage

CM Punk said that he has been catching up on wrestling from the last five years since he left the business.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Here's What CM Punk Says We Might Expect from Him on WWE Backstage
CM Punk (Photo Credit: WWE)

Following a hiatus of six years, CM Punk is finally back with WWE, even if it is as an analyst/commentator for FOX's show, WWE Backstage. Punk showed up at the end of last week's WWE Backstage as a surprise addition, saying, "It's as simple as this, just when they think they've got the answers, I change the culture," adding, "I'll see you here next week."

WWE on Fox's official Twitter handle took to the social media network to post a short clip of CM Punk returning to the show with the caption, "THAT. JUST. HAPPENED. #WWEBackstage"

Given Punk's history with the company, one is still waiting to see, how the new association pans out.

Teasing viewers to what can be expected from the Straight Edge superstar during his stint with WWE Backstage, Punk tweeted he is currently catching up on being away for five years from WWE. The former wrestler also praised the women's division as "bright spots" but noted there were "bad spots" as well.

Taking to Twitter, he posted, "It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin', I'm doing what I can. There's bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There's BAD too. I'm gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us."

Renee Young too hyped Punk's tweet, by tweeting back, "This. Is. Happening. Tomorrow. I. Recommend. You. Watch."

Interestingly, Punk tagged both WWE's Vince McMahon and AEW CEO Tony Khan.

His tweet was followed by Khan taking a dig at WWE by writing, "No one is safe? Sounds like a plane full of wrestlers in Saudi Arabia."

