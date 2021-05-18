Here's Who Played the Zombies in WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash

The secret identities of the zombies at ringside for the lumberjack match between The Miz and Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash have been disclosed.

According to a report published in the Fightful Select, the zombies during the WWE show last night were the recruits of the WWE Performance Center — Joe Gacy, Daniel Vidot and Cal Bloom.

The report further suggests that Asher Hale and Ikemen Jiro “may have been among them as well”.

And the reason behind their appearance last night was that the event was sponsored by Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Earlier on Monday, Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista also teased about their appearance at the WMBackLash from his official Twitter handle.

Wishing good luck to all the WWE Superstars competing tonight at #WMBacklash. Sorry I couldn’t make it … but some of my friends will. #ArmyOfTheDead @WWE— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 16, 2021

The film is slated to release on Friday, May 21, on the online streaming platform Netflix. Last week, the movie was granted a limited theatrical release. The 52-year-old wrestler turned actor also narrated the opening video package of the WrestleMania Backlash.

Bautista is also a former mixed martial artist and bodybuilder. Prior to his retirement from wrestling, he was known for his stint with WWE from 2002 to 2010. He started professional wrestling in 1999 and a year later he inked his first deal with the then-World Wrestling Federation (WWF, renamed to WWE in 2002).

He went on to win six world champion titles — four times in World Heavyweight Championship and two times in WWE Championship.

Bautista started his acting career with the Man with the Iron Fists in 2012. He also featured in the James Bond film Spectre, Riddick and Blade Runner 2049. Bautista is known for his portrayal of ‘Drax the Destroyer’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He appeared as ‘Drax the Destroyer’ in many Marvel movies, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

