Here's Why Daniel Bryan is Set to Snub WWE And Sign With AEW

Former WWE Champion and superstar, Daniel Bryan or known as Bryan Danielson, is set to snub WWE and possibly sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) soon. It is reported that by September, Bryan will be revealed as an AEW wrestler and the talks are currently ongoing between the two parties. There have been many speculations regarding Bryan’s future after his bout with WWE Smackdown Champion Roman Reigns. The stipulation set in the match was that if Reigns wins against Bryan, the former champion would have to leave Smackdown. Ever since, Bryan has been removed from the WWE roster.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan is opting to sign with AEW due to the company’s relations with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Bryan had wrestled in NPJW before signing with WWE and was at the time, considered one of the best wrestlers in the world. Before leaving WWE in May, Bryan had mentioned in many promotional events that he wouldn’t mind working in other companies and since the rise of AEW, a number of WWE Superstars have joined the franchise such as Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes (Goldust), Mark Henry, Paul Wight (Big Show).

WWE President Nick Khan was in talks with NPJW related to a relationship between the two franchises, where Bryan will work under the WWE contract at NJPW. However, no deal was struck between the two wrestling franchises, hence Bryan is currently a free agent. However, it must be noted that whichever side ties relations with NJPW, Bryan will head there, with AEW leading the race at the moment.

Bryan has been a role model figure during his time at WWE, winning most of the titles and has headlines Wrestlemania on two different occasions, with one being this year against Roman Reigns and Edge for the WWE Universal title. From a heel face to a babyface, Bryan has been a constant in the WWE before leaving.

Bryan’s inclusion in AEW could see the former WWE superstar face stars such as Chris Jericho, John Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page and even Malakai Black.

AEW brough in Tommy End (Malakai Black), known as Aleister Black in WWE, shocking the entire world. Malakai Black made his appearance on AEW Dynamite on TNT on July 7, attacking Cody Rhodes. Tommy End was released by WWE in June.

Other than Bryan, speculations have risen regarding CM Punk’s return to in-ring action. The former superstar left WWE in 2014, January, before deciding to make a career in the UFC. However, after two losses, Punk was released and has been out of action ever since.

