Here's Why John Cena May Not Return to WWE Anytime Soon
John Cena has been cast in The Suicide Squad sequel, which is being directed by Guardians of the Galaxy-fame Jams Gunn.
Image credits: John Cena / Official Facebook page
WWE legend John Cena has been cast in The Suicide Squad sequel which means he is not returning to WWE anytime soon. Cena has been performing on a part-time basis with Vince McMahon's company for quite some time now, partly due to his advancing age (he is 42) and partly because of him pursuing his acting career.
Notably, Cena is following in the footsteps of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dave 'Batista' Bautista with the move.
The leader of 'Cenation' has not been seen inside the ring for quite some time now and going with recent developments, he may be out for a while.
Turns out, the 16-time world champion has just been cast in the sequel of DC Comics' film The Suicide Squad.
Taking to twitter, director James Gunn shared a post, revealing the cast of the film, and Cena was part of it. Gunn captioned the post, "Don't get too attached. #TheSuicideSquad."
Don’t get too attached. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/uITPhrDzz2
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 13, 2019
Cena will join Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman and Academy Award Winner Viola Davis from the first movie who will be playing Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag and Amanda Waller respectively in the sequel.
Meanwhile, John Cena is currently shooting for Fast & Furious 9 along with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.
