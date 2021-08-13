Here's Why Lionel Messi Chose Jersey Number 30 at PSG

Lionel Messi left the football fans shocked and emotional when he moved to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) after leaving his former club FC Barcelona. His contract with Barcelona expired last month. French giants PSG had on August 10 completed the formal signing of the Argentine forward on a free transfer. Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG with the option of extending it for the third year.

After the transfer of the 34-year-old footballer from Spain to France, fans were speculating that he would wear the number 10 jersey for PSG as he used to wear for Barcelona. Majority of his professional career with the Catalan giants, he wore the number 10 jersey and fans were expecting that he will continue this with PSG too. However, Messi has chosen the number 30 jersey.

In PSG, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s close friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar wears number 10 jersey. According to media reports, Messi rejected Neymar’s offer to make the number 10 jersey available to him. Later, he preferred to revert to one of his former numbers – 19 and 30. In his debut season for Barcelona’s senior side, he played while wearing a number 30 jersey. After two seasons, he changed it to 19.

He had joined Barcelona when he was 13. He played for 21 years for the Spanish giants and now he will show his game for PSG.

Media reports also suggest that Messi might play for his new club as early as this Saturday against Strasbourg in their second Ligue 1 fixture of the new season.

Messi did not want to leave Barcelona this summer. He was also willing to take a 50 percent pay cut on his wage bill so that it could become possible for Barcelona to register his contract in time for the start of next season. However, due to the dire financial situation, Barcelona was forced to part ways with Messi.

