Here’s Wishing India's ‘Dangal’ Girl Geeta Phogat on Her 32nd Birthday

Geeta Phogat, the eldest sister of Phogat sportswomen, is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. Her inspirational story was portrayed on the silver screen through the blockbuster movie Dangal where actor Fatima Sana Shaikh played her on-screen character.

The 2016 movie inspired many women and showcased the trials and tribulations that the Phogat sisters had to go through to achieve the name and fame in the competitive sports industry. Hailing from rural Haryana, the Phogat sisters broke many societal stereotypes. You might find Geeta Phogat’s real-life story way more inspirational than the movie Dangal itself.

From raising the name of Indian wrestling in the Commonwealth Games to the Olympics and other international platforms, Geeta has paved the way for female wrestlers in India. Let us tell you, how.

Daughter of Mahavir Phogat, Geeta had to face many hurdles while growing up. The idea of entering wrestling, which is perceived as a male-dominated game, made her journey even more exalting. Geeta and her sister Babita, through their resilience and support from their family, made their way into wrestling in a country where female foeticide and infanticide was rampant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @geetaphogat

Geeta went on to represent India and won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship 2009 in freestyle wrestling.

Next year was even more fulfilling for she became the first Indian woman to bring the gold medal home from Commonwealth Games wrestling. In the 2012 Summer Olympics, Geeta added another gold medal to her collection. In 2015 Asian Wrestling Championships, Geeta lost a match to Lazareva from Ukraine in the repechage round but she managed to clinch the bronze medal.

After Two years comeback an International tournament And I Won Gold Medal In Commonwealth Championship ‍♀️ 2017 i’m very thankful to all of you for your blessings and wishes pic.twitter.com/3DhYeK7H80 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 17, 2017

However, the resilient player made a comeback with the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship of 2017 where she registered her victory with a gold medal again. Geeta is an inspiration to all the women who wrestle with societal stereotypes and pave the way to their dreams anyhow.

Happy Birthday to Geeta Phogat!