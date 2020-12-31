He’s Got the Eye of the Tiger Look in his Eyes, He’s as Legit as They Come: Hulk Hogan Has High Praise For This Current WWE Superstar

The iconic Hulk Hogan looked nothing less than a Greek god with his bulging biceps and shredded physique when he was at the peak of his powers during the 'Golden Era', but when the Hulkster drools over another man's body praising him saying, " He’s got the body of a god", you sit up and take notice.

Ahead of his WWE Raw ‘Legends Night’ appearance this Monday, January 4, 2021, Hogan was interviewed by the WWE and talking about the two big stars of the company - Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, the 67-year-old had nothing but high praise for both the superstars. Recently Triple H had compared their matches to that of Hogan vs Flair matches of the past.

"I think Triple H was right when he’s comparing those two guys having classic matches like the stuff Flair and I had… I think he’s spot on but I think they can take it to a whole other level," said Hogan.

Comparing the two superstars Hogan admitted that he is biased towards Reigns, because of his closeness with the Anoa'i family, but he also stated McIntyre is as legit as it comes.

"I’m a little biased to both of those guys. Romans Reigns’ father Sika and his partner Afa, pretty much put me on track when I was lost. I mean, my first run in WWE I left Florida and we met up and drove to the first TV and when we were up there they had been in the business quite a while so they groomed me and they helped me and kept me from making too many mistakes when you’re first in the business. I’ve got so much respect for the Samoan dynasty, and to understand how it peaked with The Rock, I see Roman Reigns taking it to a whole other level now. He’s solid, he’s consistent, he’s got the look and there are no holes in his work… he’s really, really spot on. Then on the other hand I’ve watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he’s as legit as they come. He’s got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He’s got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good," said Hogan

Talking about what the fans can expect from Raw Legends Night, Hogan said, "Well, the fans should tune-in because you never know what to expect. I don’t even know what to expect. I’m going there just to have a great time, reminisce with friends, but when you’re talking about having Flair and Kurt Angle there, Big Show, Carlito… anything is possible. We could end up in the ring, brother. We could end up taking over the whole WWE in one given night. You don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s why I’m so excited".