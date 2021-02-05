HET vs FCB Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Bundesliga 2020-21: Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
- Last Updated: February 05, 2021, 14:55 IST
Hertha Berlin will welcome Bayern Munich on Friday in what is sure to be a long day at the office for the Berlin side. A rout here could see the hosts in the relegation zone and hence, the pressure will be on them to be at their absolute best.
Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga. They are currently sit seven points ahead of RB Leipzig on the table, as they march on towards the Bundesliga title.
The Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.
HET vs FCB Bundesliga 2020-21, Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Live Streaming
Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match will not be shown on any TV channel India. Viewers can also live stream on FanCode in India.
HET vs FCB Bundesliga 2020-21, Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Match Details
Saturday, February 06 - 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Olympiastadion Berlin.
Bundesliga 2020-21, HET vs FCB Dream11 team for Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga 2020-21, HET vs FCB Dream11 team for Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Captain: Robert Lewandowski
Bundesliga 2020-21, HET vs FCB Dream11 team for Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Vice-captain: Matheus Cunha
Bundesliga 2020-21, HET vs FCB Dream11 team for Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
Bundesliga 2020-21, HET vs FCB Dream11 team for Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Defenders: Niklas Stark, Jordan Torunarigha, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng
Bundesliga 2020-21, HET vs FCB Dream11 team for Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Midfielders: Santiago Ascacibar, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller
Bundesliga 2020-21, HET vs FCB Dream11 team for Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Matheus Cunha
HET vs FCB, Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Rune Jarstein; Lukas Klunter, Niklas Stark, Jordan Torunarigha, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek, Matheus Cunha
HET vs FCB, Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Hertha Berlin: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Marc Roca, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski