HET vs FCB Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Hertha Berlin will welcome Bayern Munich on Friday in what is sure to be a long day at the office for the Berlin side. A rout here could see the hosts in the relegation zone and hence, the pressure will be on them to be at their absolute best.

Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga. They are currently sit seven points ahead of RB Leipzig on the table, as they march on towards the Bundesliga title.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

HET vs FCB Bundesliga 2020-21, Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Live Streaming

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match will not be shown on any TV channel India. Viewers can also live stream on FanCode in India.

HET vs FCB Bundesliga 2020-21, Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Match Details

Saturday, February 06 - 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Olympiastadion Berlin.

HET vs FCB Dream11 team

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-captain: Matheus Cunha

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Niklas Stark, Jordan Torunarigha, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng

Midfielders: Santiago Ascacibar, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Matheus Cunha

HET vs FCB, Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Rune Jarstein; Lukas Klunter, Niklas Stark, Jordan Torunarigha, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek, Matheus Cunha

HET vs FCB, Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Hertha Berlin: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Marc Roca, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski