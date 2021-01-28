HFC vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In another exciting clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Hyderabad FC will square off against Bengaluru FC. The midweek clash will take place on Thursday, January 28, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. Hyderabad FC currently occupy the fourth place in the ISL standings with a tally of 18 points from 13 matches. Whereas, their opponents Bengaluru FC are five rungs below, in the ninth spot, with 14 points from the same number of matches.

The Nizams boast a potent attack and remain unbeaten in their last five games. While the Blues, haven't had a win in their last seven games. However, the reigning champions can still make a strong comeback.

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match is scheduled to kick off at 07:30pm, IST.

HFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

HFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Thursday, January 28 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs BFC Dream11 team for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC captain: Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC vice-captain: Cleiton Silva

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC defenders: Juanan Gonzalez, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC midfielders: Cleiton Silva, Halicharan Narzary, Erik Paartalu, Leon Augustine

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC strikers: Aridane Santana, Sunil Chhetri

HFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Mohammed Yasir, Roland Alberg, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary; Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana

HFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan Gonzalez, Parag Shrivas; Leon Augustine, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva; Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri