HFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chennaiyin FC will be seeking revenge when they take on Hyderabad FC in their next match of the Indian Super League 2020-21 on Sunday. In their previous encounter, they were beaten 4-1 at the hands of their rivals. Since then, they have lost one match, won another and the rest ended in draws. They are currently at the sixth position in the group with 16 points. If they pull off a win here, they would equal Hyderabad in terms of points, but will likely be still behind in terms of goal difference.

For Hyderabad, it is an opportunity to move one place up at the third position, replacing Goa. Lately they have been unable to grab a win as their last four games have ended in draws. Their last win came against NorthEast United earlier this month. They will certainly try to take positives from their last encounter with Chennaiyin and convert another win here. The match will be played at 5 PM IST at Tilak Maidan in Goa.

HFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming

The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be telecast on Sony Ten Network in India. Viewers can also live stream the game at SonyLIV.

HFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details

January 31 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa

ISL 2020-21, HFC vs CFC Dream11 team for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2020-21, HFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Captain: Rafael Crivellaro

ISL 2020-21, HFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Vice-captain: Jakub Sylvestr

ISL 2020-21, HFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

ISL 2020-21, HFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabiá

ISL 2020-21, HFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Midfielders: Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte

ISL 2020-21, HFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Strikers: Joel Chianese, Jakub Sylvestr

HFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC possible starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Konsham Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakraborty, Aridane, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese

HFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC possible starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Rafael Crivellaro, Jakub Sylvestr