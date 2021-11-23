HFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC: Hyderabad FC will square off against Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday in the fifth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. Even though Hyderabad were not able to qualify for the playoffs last year, the side did leave an impact with their impressive performance.

On the other hand, the two times ISL champions Chennaiyin FC endured a disastrous campaign. CFC won just three out of their 20 league games while losing six and drawing 11.

Following the disappointing run, Chennaiyin FC went through a revamp as they hired a new coach in Bozidar Bandovic, who has signed five foreign players and a few talented domestic players to strengthen their squad.

Bandovic will be without the services of their influential midfielder Rafael Crivellaro in this game. Crivellaro suffered an injury during CFC’s practice last week.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC; here is all you need to know:

HFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC.

HFC vs CFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs CFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Tuesday, November 23, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa. The HFC vs CFC game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

HFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Garcia

HFC vs CFC suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Kaith

Defenders: R.Singh, Lalrinzuala, Rai

Midfielders: Narzary, Garcia, Victor, Thapa, Chhangte

Strikers: Ogbeche, Chianese

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kattimani, Rai, C Singh, Juanan, Mishra, Narzary, Garcia, Victor, Yasir, Ogbeche, Chianese

Chennaiyin Predicted Starting Line-up: Kaith, R Singh, Lalrinzuala, Das, Nawab, Chhangte, Thapa, Crivellaro, Koman, Gikiewicz, Ali

