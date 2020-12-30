HFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the final league game, Hyderabad FC will lock horns with FC Goa in match 43 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Wednesday, December 30 at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.

Hyderabad FC remained unbeaten in the first five games. However, they come into this match on the back of successive losses against Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC. Manolo Marquez’s side have currently slipped to the eighth spot on the ISL standings, with nine points from seven matches.

FC Goa have won and lost two each of their last four matches. Juan Ferrando's men occupy the sixth position with a tally of 11 points from eight matches. The Gaurs enter the match on the back of a hard fought 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their most recent fixture.

With both sides having set their sights on a top-four finish in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings, the upcoming year-ender game is sure to be a cracker.

The Hyderabad FC and FC Goa fixture is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

HFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming

All the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

HFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Match Details

Wednesday, December 30 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs FCG Dream11 team for Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Captain: Odei Onaindia

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Vice-Captain: Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Defenders: Chinglensana Singh, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Odei Onaindia

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Joao Victor, Alexander Jesuraj

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Strikers: Aridane Santana, Igor Angulo

HFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Subrata Pal, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

HFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo