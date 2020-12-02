HFC vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Hyderabad FC will square off against Jamshedpur FC in round three match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, on Wednesday, December 2.

Hyderabad FC are having the best start in the season with a win and a draw. They stand at fourth place, having picked up four points from their opening two matches. Manolo Marquez’s managerial guidance seems to be working for them as the club, which have seen several changes, might even pose a challenge for a spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC are yet to score a goal from open play this season. They are currently at the ninth place in the ISL 2020-21 standings and head into the fixture with a loss, followed by a 2-2 draw. However, with their top scorer Nerijus Valskis finding his form and linking well with Jackichand Singh, things might turn in their favour soon.

HFC Goa vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

HFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Wednesday, December 2 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs JFC Dream11 team for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC captain: Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC vice-captain: Aitor Monroy

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper: Subrata Pal

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC defenders: Stephen Eze, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC midfielders: Halicharan Nazary, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Aridane Santana

HFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Konsham Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Lluís Sastre, Aridane, Halicharan Narzary, Nikhil Poojary

HFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rahman, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Isaac Vanmalsawma