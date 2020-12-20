HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

One of the two unbeaten teams of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Hyderabad FC will be up against table-toppers Mumbai City FC. The two teams will face each other when they play the first match on Sunday at 5pm IST at Tilak Maidan, Vasco de Gama in Goa.

The Nizams have won two of the five matches they have played, at the cost of drawing three others. The team are now at sixth position, with nine points on the scoreboard. Their last match, played against SC East Bengal, the Nizams impressed their fans with 3-2 win and a praise-worthy performance by their star striker, Aridane Santana.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are leading the ISL 2020-21 table with 13 points on board. The team have lost 1 match so far, with four wins and one draw. The Islanders are currently the strongest team of this season and will try their best to score a victory today. A lot will be expected from striker Adam Le Fondre.

HFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live Streaming

The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD channels in India. Viewers can also live stream at SonyLIV.

HFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Sunday, December 20 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan, Vasco de Gama, Goa

HFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC possible starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana (C)

HFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC possible starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Adam le Fondre, Ahmed Jahouh