HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After defeating NorthEast United FC by 4-2 in the January 8 match, Hyderabad FC will now be aiming for a repeat performance in the Indian Super League on Sunday, February 7 kick-off. Both the teams have equal points from the same number of matches. The two sides have five wins each from 15 matches. In their last outing, Hyderabad beat Chennaiyin FC by 2-0 while Northeast United’s match ended in a draw against Goa by 2-2.

HFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match will start from 7:30 PM on Sunday, February 7 at Tilak Maidan.

HFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

HFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Sunday, February 7 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team for Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Captain: Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Vice-captain: Federico Gallego

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Mashoor Shareef

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Strikers: Aridane Santana, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown

HFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable playing 11 against NorthEast United FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)

HFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable playing 11 against Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Mashoor Shareef, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown