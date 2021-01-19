HFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tuesday, January 19 will be the second time that Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will meet each other in the ongoing ISL 2020-21. The two sides had met each other in a November 23 match, which ended with Hyderabad’s win by 1-0.

Odisha’s condition in the league is terrible as the team are placed at the last spot with only one win and six points from 11 matches. Hyderabad, on the other hand, havebeen doing quite average and is at the number 4 position with four victories and 16 points from the same number of matches.

In the lastrespective matches, neither of the two sides were able to register their win. Odisha lost the match to Chennaiyin by 1-2 on January 13 while Hyderabad, on the other hand, had a draw match opposite Mumbai City. In the kick off,neither of the two sides were able to score any goals.

HFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match will start from 7:30 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium.

HFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

HFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Tuesday, January 19 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs OFC Dream11 team for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC captain: A Santana

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC vice-captain: Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC goalkeeper: Arshdeep Singh

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC defenders: Steven Taylor, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Jacob Tratt

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC midfielders: Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, João Victor, Holicharan Narzary

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC strikers: Diego Mauricio, A Santana

HFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable playing 11 against Odisha FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Ashish Rai, Jacob Tratt, João Victor, Akash Mishra, Holicharan Narzary, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, A Santana

HFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable playing 11 against Hyderabad FC: Arshdeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Shubham Sarangi, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio