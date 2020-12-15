HFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Hyderabad FC will square off against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday, December 15. The Nizams are still unbeaten but will be looking for another win following three consecutive draws. Coach Manolo Marquez Roca is pleased by his team's performance so far, however, he would like his men to be aggressive in front of the goal.

On the other hand, SC East Bengal are still searching for their first win of the season following three losses and a well-deserved draw against Jamshedpur FC. The point earned from the last match should give the Red and Golds something to fight for.

Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal will play their maiden competitive game against each other on Tuesday evening. The ISL 2020-21 game between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Tuesday, December 15- 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal captain: Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal vice-captain: Anthony Pilkington

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal goalkeeper: Subrata Pal

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal defenders: Narayan Das, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal midfielders: Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington

ISL 2020-21 HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal strikers: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana

HFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana (C)

HFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua