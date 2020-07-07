HGG vs HBE Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. - Playing V, Basketball

Hapoel Gilboa Galil (HGG) will lock horns with Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. (HBE) in the upcoming scheduled fixture in Israel Basketball League on Tuesday July 7. Both these teams are pretty much out of form as they are placed third and second from the bottom in the table tally. The Israel Basketball League Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. will commence from 11 PM

As of now, HGG have only won 9 out of 22 matches. This also includes its win in their latest fixture against Maccabi Ashdod on July 5. The final score of the match read 92-81.

On the other hand, HBEaheight matches including the latest one. The team defeated Ironi Nahariya on July 4 by a score of 69-67.

Israel Basketball League Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C.: HGG vs HBE Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HBE Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. Dream11 Point Guard: Iftah Ziv, Adi Cohen Saban

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HBE Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. Dream11 Shooting Guard: Paul Delaney, A Gershon

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HBE Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. Dream11 Small Forward: Yotam Hanochi, Ben Eisenhardt

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HBE Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. Dream11 Power Forward: Caleb Agada(SP)

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HBE Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. Dream11 Centre: Ido Flaisher

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HBE, Hapoel Gilboa Galil possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C.: Iftah Ziv, Joe Thomasson, Yotam Hanochi, Mile Young, Ido Flaisher

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HBE, Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil: Adi Cohen Saban, Paul Delaney, Ben Eisenhardt, Caleb Agada, Joe Furstinger