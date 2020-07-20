HGG vs HHO Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Galil Gilboa vs Hapoel Holon BC - Playing V, Basketball

Hapoel Holon (HHO) will face Galil Gilboa (HGG) in the Israel Basketball League 2020 quarter-finals on Monday, July 20. The Israel Basketball League HGG vs HHO match is scheduled to take place at Romema Arena. In the last quarter-final outing, Galil Gilboa were handed a deafeat by fourth placed Hapoel Holon. The final score was 80-77. Hapoel Holon are 4th with 12 wins from 22 outings. On the other hand, Galil Gilboa have won 9 matches so far and are sitting on the 10th slot.

The Israel Basketball League 2020 Hapoel Holon vs Galil Gilboa fixture is scheduled to take place at 11:30 pm IST on Monday, July 20.

Israel Basketball League Galil Gilboa vs Hapoel Holon BC: HGG vs HHODream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HHO, Galil Gilboa vs Hapoel Holon BC Dream11 Point Guard: Shavon Coleman

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HHO, Galil Gilboa vs Hapoel Holon BC Dream11 Shooting Guard: Yotam Hanochi

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HHO, Galil Gilboa vs Hapoel Holon BC Dream11 Small Forward: Ido Flaisher

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HHO, Hapoel Holon vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Power Forward: Shlomi Harush

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HHO, Hapoel Holon vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Centre: Joe Thomasson

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HHO, Galil Gilboa possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Holon BC: Akil Mitchell, Yotam Hanochi, Ido Flaisher, Iftah Ziv, Joe Thomasson

Israel Basketball League HGG vs HHO, Hapoel Holon possible starting lineup vs Galil Gilboa: Shavon Coleman, Guy Pnini, Jimmy Hall, Roi Huber/Shlomi Harush, Desi Washington/Yogev Ohayon