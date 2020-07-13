HGG vs INZ Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Ironi Ness Ziona - Playing V, Basketball

Hapoel Gilboa Galil (HGG) will lock horns with Ironi Ness Ziona (INZ) in the upcoming scheduled fixture in Israel Basketball League on Monday July 13. Both these teams are pretty much out of form as they are placed at sixth and tenth spot on the point table, respectively. However, both the teams have managed to register their win in their latest fixtures. The Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Ironi Ness Ziona will commence from 7:30 PM at the Romema Arena, Hafifa, Israel.

HGG beat Maccabi Haifa by one basket in their fixture on July 10. The final score of the match was 81-80. INZ, on the other hand, won the game by two baskets after defeating Maccabi Ashdod by 99-97 on the same day.

Israel Basketball League Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Ironi Ness Ziona: HGG vs INZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HGG vs INZ Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Ironi Ness Ziona Dream11 Point Guard: I Ziv, R Rice

Israel Basketball League HGG vs INZ Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Ironi Ness Ziona Dream11 Shooting Guard: A Gershon, R Limonad

Israel Basketball League HGG vs INZ Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Ironi Ness Ziona Dream11 Small Forward: Y Hanochi

Israel Basketball League HGG vs INZ Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Ironi Ness Ziona Dream11 Power Forward: J Tokoto

Israel Basketball League HGG vs INZ Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs Ironi Ness Ziona Dream11 Centre: I Flaisher, R Pitshon

Israel Basketball League HGG vs INZ, Hapoel Gilboa Galil possible starting lineup vs Ironi Ness Ziona: I Flashier, Y Hanochi, A Gershon, I Ziv, J Thommason

Israel Basketball League HGG vs INZ, Ironi Ness Ziona possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Gilboa Galil: R Pitshon, J Tokoto, R Liamonad, R Rice, C Oliver