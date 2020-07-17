HHO vs HGG Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Holon BC vs Galil Gilboa - Playing V, Basketball

Hapoel Holon (HHO) will lockhorns with Galil Gilboa (HGG) in the Israel Basketball League 2020 quarter-finals on Friday, July 17. The Israel Basketball League HHO vs HGG match is scheduled to take place at Romema Arena. In the last game, Hapoel Holon lost to Hapoel J-M 102-67 whereas Galil Gilboa kept a clean sheet with a 90-82 victory over Nes Ziona. So far in the league, Hapoel Holon are 4th in the standings with 12 wins in their kitty. On the other hand, Galil Gilboa are 10th in the league standings. They have won 9 matches so far in the league.

The Israel Basketball League 2020 Hapoel Holon vs Galil Gilboa fixture is scheduled to take place at 5.30pm IST on Friday, July 17.

Israel Basketball League Hapoel Holon BC vs Galil Gilboa: HHO vs HGG Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HGG, Hapoel Holon BC vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Point Guard: Shavon Coleman

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HGG, Hapoel Holon BC vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Shooting Guard: Yotam Hanochi

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HGG, Hapoel Holon BC vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Small Forward: Ido Flaisher

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HGG, Hapoel Holon vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Power Forward: Shlomi Harush

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HGG, Hapoel Holon vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Centre: Joe Thomasson

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HGG, Hapoel Holon possible starting lineup vs Galil Gilboa: Shavon Coleman, Guy Pnini, Jimmy Hall, Roi Huber/Shlomi Harush, Desi Washington/Yogev Ohayon

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HGG, Galil Gilboa possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Holon BC: Akil Mitchell, Yotam Hanochi, Ido Flaisher, Iftah Ziv, Joe Thomasson