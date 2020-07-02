HHO vs HJ Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem - Playing V, Basketball

Hapoel Holon (HHO) will play host to Hapoel Jerusalem (HJ) in the upcoming scheduled fixtures in Israel Basketball League on June 2, Thursday. The Israel Basketball League 2019-20 Hapoel Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem will be played at Romema Arena in Haifa. Hapoel Holon in their latest outing, were handed a defeat by Maccabi Rishon 74-93. Hapoel Holon are 4th on the league standing. On the other hand, Hapoel Jerusalem went down against Maccabi Tel Aviv in their last match with a 80-86 scoreline. They have placed second on the points table. Tonight, both sides will be eyeing to return to winning ways.

The Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem will commence from 9:50 PM.

Israel Basketball League Hapoel Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem: HHO vs HJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HJ, Hapoel Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem Dream11 Point Guard: R Huber, J Pargo

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HJ, Hapoel Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem Dream11 Shooting Guard: J Love-Roberts, J Feldeine

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HJ, Hapoel Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem Dream11 Small Forward: G Pnini, J Holland

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HJ, Hapoel Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem Dream11 Power Forward: E Terry

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HJ, Hapoel Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem Dream11 Centre: I Zalmanson

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HJ, Maccabi Haifa possible starting lineup vs Ironi Nahariya: R Huber, J Love-Roberts, G Pnini, J Hall, S Coleman

Israel Basketball League HHO vs HJ, Ironi Nahariya possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Haifa: I Zalmanson, E Terry, J Holland, J Feldeine, J Pargo