HHO vs MTA Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball Premier League, Hapoel Holon vs Maccabi Tel Aviv - Playing V, Basketball

The fourth-placed Hapoel Holon will be bracing themselves for the upcoming competition against the chart leaders Maccabi Tel Aviv in their next outing in the ongoing Israel Basketball League 2019-20. The HHO vs MTA Israel Basketball League match will take place at the Holon Toto Hall in Holon. The Israel Basketball League 2019-20 Hapoel Holon vs Maccabi Tel Aviv fixture is scheduled to take place at 11.30pm IST on Monday, July 6.

The host team Hapoel Holon stands fourth in the Israel Basketball league table, with 1910 points gathered in the last 22 matches. The team has won 12 matches, losing 10 others. The team lost their last match against Hapoel J-M by 81-93, played on July 2.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, on the other hand, are all relaxed and enjoying the premier position of the Israel Basketball league table. The team has scored 2,005 points in 22 matches, winning 20 and losing 2. The team couldn't win their last match against Maccabi Rishon and lost by the short margin of 90-92.

Israel Basketball League Hapoel Holon vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: HHO vs MTA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HHO vs MTA, Hapoel Holon vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Point Guard: Sandy Cohen

Israel Basketball League HHO vs MTA, Hapoel Holon vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Shooting Guard: Jermaine Love-Roberts, Elijah Bryant

Israel Basketball League HHO vs MTA, Hapoel Holon vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Small Forward: Yovel Zoosman

Israel Basketball League HHO vs MTA, Hapoel Holon vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Power Forward: Shavon Coleman, Angelo Caloiaro

Israel Basketball League HHO vs MTA, Hapoel Holon vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Centre: Amare Stoudemire, Jimmy Hall

Israel Basketball League HHO vs MTA, Hapoel Holon possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Roi Huber, Jermaine Love-Roberts, Guy Pnini, Shavon Coleman, Jimmy Hall

Israel Basketball League HHO vs MTA, Maccabi Tel Aviv possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Holon: Sandy Cohen, Elijah Bryant, Yovel Zoosman, Angelo Caloiaro, Amare Stoudemire