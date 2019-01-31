English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
High-Flying Mumbai Eye Revenge Against FC Goa
Hosts Mumbai City FC will be eyeing revenge when they lock horns with FC Goa in an Indian Super League encounter here on Friday.
Image: @MumbaiCityFC
Mumbai: Hosts Mumbai City FC will be eyeing revenge when they lock horns with FC Goa in an Indian Super League encounter here on Friday.
Mumbai were hammered 5-0 when the two sides last met in Goa in October. But since then they have bounced back in style and are currently unbeaten in nine games. The Jorge Costa-coached team is in splendid form and their confidence would be bolstered following a 1-0 win against a formidable Bengaluru FC.
For Mumbai, the star of the season has been Modou Sougou, who has so far pumped in nine goals in the league. The Senegalese, along with Arnold Issako of Congo who has five assists to his credit, form a lethal pair.
Mumbai skipper Paulo Machado scored the winner against Bengaluru on a counter attack and he, too, would be hoping to continue the good form.
With a forward like Brazilian Rafael Bastos and an array of mid-fielders including Sougou, Machado and Matias Mirabaje, Mumbai seemed to have found a winning formula. And with experienced Issako, Romanian Lucian Goain and Subhasish Bose to man it, Mumbai also have a strong defence.
Another key player for the home team is goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who has time and again proved his mettle.
But the Goans, who are in the fourth spot, would also be seeking a win to consolidate their position. Goa's hopes will be pinned on their star striker Ferran Corominas, who has so far netted 10 goals.
If he shines, then the strong Mumbai defence could have a tough time.
The visitors also have an equally strong mid-field with the likes of Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh and Mandar Rao Dessai. Their recent addition Zaid Krouch further strengthens it.
Along with the defenders, Goa's custodian Laxmikant Kattimani will have to step up and deliver for their side. The visitors have roped-in goalkeeper Naveen Kumar from Kerala Blasters and it would be interesting to see who, between the duo, gets to stand under the bar.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
