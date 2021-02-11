News18» News»Sports»US Federation of State High School Associations Relaxes Football Rules on Religious Headwear
1-MIN READ
Next Story
US Federation of State High School Associations Relaxes Football Rules on Religious Headwear
Football representative image (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The US Federation of State High School Associations announced on Thursday that it will no longer require state approval to allow football players to wear religious headwear during games.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: February 11, 2021, 23:53 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Thursday that it will no longer require state approval to allow soccer players to wear religious headwear during games.
Under the new regulations, religious headwear cannot be made of abrasive or hard material and must fit securely. Head coverings for medical or cosmetic reasons will still require a physicians statement before a state high school association can grant approval.
Previously, state athletic associations had to approve all head coverings.
The decision comes one week after the national governing body announced a similar rules change in volleyball.