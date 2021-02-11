News18 Logo

US Federation of State High School Associations Relaxes Football Rules on Religious Headwear

Football representative image (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Football representative image (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The US Federation of State High School Associations announced on Thursday that it will no longer require state approval to allow football players to wear religious headwear during games.

The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Thursday that it will no longer require state approval to allow soccer players to wear religious headwear during games.

Under the new regulations, religious headwear cannot be made of abrasive or hard material and must fit securely. Head coverings for medical or cosmetic reasons will still require a physicians statement before a state high school association can grant approval.

Previously, state athletic associations had to approve all head coverings.

The decision comes one week after the national governing body announced a similar rules change in volleyball.


