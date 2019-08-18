Hima Das and Mohammad Anas Win Gold in Czech Republic
Hima Das and Mohammad Anas won gold in the women's and men's 300m races respectively at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter event.
Mohammad Anas and Hima Das (Photo Credit: Twitter/AFI)
New Delhi: Top Indian sprinters Hima Das and Mohammad Anas won a gold each in women's and men's 300m races respectively at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter event in Czech Republic.
This was Hima's sixth gold in European races since July 2, though the field in most of them has been mediocre. Her last win was on July 20 when she clinched gold in her pet 400m event at Nove Mesto in Czech Republic.
"Finished on the top in 300 m in the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 today in Czech Republic," Hima tweeted after winning the race on Saturday.
Finished on the top in 300 m in the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 today in Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/yY0yO5xTfb— Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) August 17, 2019
Anas, on the other hand, won the men's 300m race in 32.41 seconds.
"Glad to have won the Gold in men's 300m at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 in Czech Republic in a timing of 32.41 secs," he tweeted.
Glad to have won the Gold in men’s 300m at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 in Czech Republic in a timing of 32.41 secs.🏃@Media_SAI@KirenRijiju @afiindia pic.twitter.com/7xVe0GJD4j— Muhammed Anas Yahiya (@muhammedanasyah) August 18, 2019
National record holder Anas has already qualified for 400m event for the World Championships to be held in Doha in September-October while Hima is yet to achieve it.
