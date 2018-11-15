English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hima Das Appointed First Youth Ambassador of UNICEF India
Asian Games gold-medallist sprinter Hima Das has been appointed as the first ever youth ambassador of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) India.
New Delhi: Asian Games gold-medallist sprinter Hima Das has been appointed as the first ever youth ambassador of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) India.
Reflecting on her appointment, the sprinter said that she is "honoured" to be chosen for the role.
"I'm honoured to be chosen as UNICEF India's Youth Ambassador, and I hope I will be able to inspire more children to follow their dreams," Das said.
Das, a native of Assam's Nagaon district, had clinched a gold medal in Women's 4 x 400 m Relay event at the 2018 Asian Games.
She had also won a silver medal in Women's 400m Race event with a timing of 50.59 seconds.
UNICEF India works with central government to ensure that each child born in this country gets the best start in life, thrives and develops to his or her full potential.
Meet our Youth Ambassador, Hima Das!— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) November 14, 2018
The Asian Games medallist is @UNICEF India's first ever youth ambassador as part of #WorldChildrensDay celebration.
