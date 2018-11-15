GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hima Das Appointed First Youth Ambassador of UNICEF India

Asian Games gold-medallist sprinter Hima Das has been appointed as the first ever youth ambassador of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) India.

ANI

Updated:November 15, 2018, 1:22 AM IST
Hima Das Appointed First Youth Ambassador of UNICEF India
Image: @UNICEFIndia
New Delhi: Asian Games gold-medallist sprinter Hima Das has been appointed as the first ever youth ambassador of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) India.

Reflecting on her appointment, the sprinter said that she is "honoured" to be chosen for the role.

"I'm honoured to be chosen as UNICEF India's Youth Ambassador, and I hope I will be able to inspire more children to follow their dreams," Das said.




Das, a native of Assam's Nagaon district, had clinched a gold medal in Women's 4 x 400 m Relay event at the 2018 Asian Games.

She had also won a silver medal in Women's 400m Race event with a timing of 50.59 seconds.

UNICEF India works with central government to ensure that each child born in this country gets the best start in life, thrives and develops to his or her full potential.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
