Himachal Boy Amir Sahil to Represent India in World Kickboxing Championship

Amir Sahil, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, has been selected for the World Kickboxing Championship to be held in Egypt. The mega sports event organized by World Kickboxing Federation (WKF) will be held in Cairo from October 18 to 24. Sahil is the only player from the state to have been selected for the upcoming event.

The office-bearers of the Kick Boxing Association of Himachal Pradesh are happy over his achievement. They said that if players like Sahil get the support of the state government, then they can make the impossible work possible.

Sahil said that he is very happy and proud to be selected for this competition. He said that he is working hard to make the people of Solan proud of him. He said that he wants to prove that there is no dearth of talent in the players of Himachal Pradesh, a small state of India.

“We are well prepared this time because we had one more year to prepare. The World Kickboxing Championship was scheduled to be held in 2020 but it was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. It was beneficial for us that we had one extra year of preparation,” he said.

“My family has always been supportive of me and my passion. They never stopped me and always motivated me to achieve my dreams. I have got good coaches in my life. They always guided me and helped me to improve my game,” he added.

Sahil is now hoping to win a medal in the World Kickboxing Championship in Egypt to make a statement that the Indian state “Himachal Pradesh is full of talented players.”

Last time, the World Kickboxing Championships was held in 2018 in Buenos Aires in Argentina. WKF has 142 member countries all over the World on 6 continents.

