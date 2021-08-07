EXCLUSIVE - 'His Hard Work Has Turned into Gold': Neeraj Chopra's Father Elated with Olympics Win

Neeraj Chopra did what no other Indian has ever done - win a gold medal in a global sport like athletics. The country has longed for an athletics medal and has had near misses with Milkha Singh, PT Usha and Anju Bobby George but Neeraj realised theirs and the dreams of over a billion people as he won the men’s javelin throw event with a best distance of 87.58m. He became the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics and only the second individual gold medallist at the Olympics for India.

In his first appearance at the Olympic Games, Neeraj made history and his father could not hide his elation. He lauded the victory and achievement on his and thanked the Almighty for helping his son achieve the dream.

“My son fulfilled the long-pending dream of the nation. God is very kind to him and our family and blessed him with this victory. He is the pride of the nation," he said to News18 Haryana.

“We were hoping the gold medal in Rio too but due to technical reasons he couldn’t achieve that time but this time his hard work turns into gold for the country. We are very happy and now, we are waiting for his return," he added.

The Chief of Defence Staff in India General Bipin Rawat also lauded Neeraj’s gold medal show and said he made the Armed Forces and the nation proud of his performance. He was confident Neeraj would continue scaling new heights.

“Neeraj Chopra has proven that when there is the WILL there is a way. He has done the Armed Forces and the nation proud like many other Olympians who have created history in TOKYO 2020. We are confident you will continue to reach greater heights in the years to follow. Your achievement will inspire and motivate other sportspersons to aspire and succeed to bring bigger laurels and greater honour to our nation," he said.

There was celebration galore near Neeraj’s house as people danced and distributed sweets to mark the historic moment of Indian athletics.

