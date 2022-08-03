'Historic Win': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Lawn Bowls And Table Tennis Teams For Winning Gold Medals at CWG 2022

India added four more medals to their tally on Tuesday (August 2) at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham. A bit of history was created when Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia combined to win India’s first ever medal in a Lawn Bowls event at a CWG, winning the gold by beating South Africa in the summit clash of women’s four (team).

And then the men’s team secured a gold medal by beating Singapore and thus defended their crown. They won in style, beating their opponents 3-1. And then in weightlifting, Vikas Thakur secured a silver in men’s heavyweight (96kg) event. Late in the night, Indian shuttlers were beaten by Malaysia in the final of the mixed team event and thus they had to remain contend with a silver.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India’s medal winners from the fifth day of the competition. He termed the ‘historic win’ of lawn bowls team as something that will inspire more Indians to take up the sport.

“Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls,” Modi wrote.

PM Modi said the Indian men’s team in table tennis has set ‘high benchmarks’.

“Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours,” he wrote.

PM Modi was ‘delighted’ by Vikas winning silver by lifting a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second. This was his third CWG medal in as many ditions.

“More glory at the CWG, this time due to Vikas Thakur, who wins a Silver in Weightlifting. Delighted by his success. His dedication to sports is commendable. Wishing him the very best for upcoming endeavours,” he posted.

PM Modi predicted that the silver medal in the mixed team event will contribute towards raising the popularity of badminton in the country.

“Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come,” he wrote.

India’s medal tally after five days of CWG 2022 now stands at 12 – five gold, four silver and three bronze.

