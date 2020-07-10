HJ vs MTA Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Jerusalem BC vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Playing V, Basketball

The Hapoel Jerusalem will be going for a head-to-head clash against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the team’s next outing during the Israel Basketball League 2020 on Thursday. The Israel Basketball League HJ vs MTA match is scheduled to take place at Jerusalem, Pais Arena. The HJ vs MTA Israel Basketball League 2020 fixture is scheduled to take place at 11.30pm IST on Thursday, July 9.

In the current Israel Basketball League points table, both the teams are currently sitting comfortably at the top two positions. While the host Hapoel Jerusalem are standing second, with 1975 points with them, Maccabi Tel-Aviv are leading the charts with 2005 points.

In their last outing, the leading champions Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated UNET Holon by 100-69, while Hapoel Jerusalem won against their opponents Maccabi Rishon by 88-73.

Israel Basketball League Hapoel Jerusalem BC vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: HJ vs MTA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HJ vs MTA, Hapoel Jerusalem BC vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Dream11 Point Guard: Jeremy Pargo, Scottie Wilbekin

Israel Basketball League HJ vs MTA, Hapoel Jerusalem BC vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Dream11 Shooting Guard: James Feldeine

Israel Basketball League HJ vs MTA, Hapoel Jerusalem BC vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Dream11 Small Forward: John Holland

Israel Basketball League HJ vs MTA, Hapoel Jerusalem BC vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Dream11 Power Forward: Emanuel Terry, Yovel Zoosman

Israel Basketball League HJ vs MTA, Hapoel Jerusalem BC vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Dream11 Centre: Idan Zalmanson, Angelo Caloiaro

Israel Basketball League HJ vs MTA, Hapoel Jerusalem possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: Jeremy Pargo, James Feldeine, John Holland, Emanuel Terry, Idan Zalmanson

Israel Basketball League HJ vs MTA, Maccabi Tel-Aviv possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Jerusalem: Scottie Wilbekin, Tyler Dorsey, Angelo Caloiaro, Deni Avdija, Yovel Zoosman