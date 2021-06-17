Hockey India on Thursday announced a 16-member Indian women’s hockey squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which begins next month.

The squad is a perfect mixture of youth and experience with eight players named who last featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the rest will make their Olympic debut when the quadrennial games begin on July 23.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne has decided to continue with Rani Rampal as the captain of the Indian women’s team, along with her Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur and Vandana Katariya are part of experienced lot. The eight Olympic debutants include drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, is the first player hailing from Mizoram in the team, and Salima Tete.

Tete had led the Indian team at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games at Buenos Aires to a silver medal performance.

Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “This team has worked very hard over the last few years and has made progress consistently. There’s a good mix of experienced players and new talent, which is excellent. We look forward to taking on the best in the world in Tokyo. This is a team with a lot of potential and drive which we hope to channelise to our best performance yet.”

This will be the Indian women’s hockey team’s third appearance at the Olympic Games and their second consecutive outing, with previous appearances coming in 1980 and 2016.

Meanwhile, the team will continue its preparations at the ongoing camp at SAI Centre Bengaluru before they leave for Tokyo.

Complete Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Savita

DEFENDERS: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita.

MIDFIELDERS: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nanjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

FORWARDS: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila, Devi.

(With PTI Inputs)

