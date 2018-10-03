English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hockey India Drops Its High Performance Director David John From Selection Panel
Hockey India on Tuesday decided to drop its High Performance Director David John from the men's senior team selection committee for showing "bias" against a few senior players.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday decided to drop its High Performance Director David John from the men's senior team selection committee for showing "bias" against a few senior players.
Expressing his displeasure at John discussing with the media India's disappointing performance in the Asian Games and its likely fallout on some players, newly-elected HI President Mushtaque Ahmad decided to remove him from the selection panel.
In a letter to his Secretary General Rajinder Singh, the HI chief said John will not be a part of the selection committee which will pick the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup in November-December. Sources even said that John will not be a part of any selection panel henceforth.
"I am not happy with David John commenting on individual players who played in Asian Games. As a matter of policy/principle we do not allow discussion on individual players in public domain and John by discussing that has broken all protocols," Mushtaque, who was elected as HI chief on Monday, said.
"Observing the bias of David John against few players of senior men's team, I have decided that John will not be a part of the senior men's selection committee for the World Cup. This is to ensure fairness in selection without any prior bias against anyone in anyone's mind," he said.
Mushtaque also asked Rajinder to report to him after discussing with John as to what he has done in the last two years for the development of Indian hockey at grass root level, on the identification of academies and development of coaching programmes for Indian coaches.
A top HI source, however, said that "as of now" John's contract which runs till 2020 Tokyo Olympics is safe.
"As of now, John will continue as High Performance Director. There is no change in that, but he will not henceforth be a part of any selection committee of HI," a source from the HI told PTI on condition of anonymity.
John left for Argentina on Tuesday as part of Indian contingent for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. India is fielding both men's and women's teams in Hockey 5s competition in the Youth Olympics.
Expressing his displeasure at John discussing with the media India's disappointing performance in the Asian Games and its likely fallout on some players, newly-elected HI President Mushtaque Ahmad decided to remove him from the selection panel.
In a letter to his Secretary General Rajinder Singh, the HI chief said John will not be a part of the selection committee which will pick the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup in November-December. Sources even said that John will not be a part of any selection panel henceforth.
"I am not happy with David John commenting on individual players who played in Asian Games. As a matter of policy/principle we do not allow discussion on individual players in public domain and John by discussing that has broken all protocols," Mushtaque, who was elected as HI chief on Monday, said.
"Observing the bias of David John against few players of senior men's team, I have decided that John will not be a part of the senior men's selection committee for the World Cup. This is to ensure fairness in selection without any prior bias against anyone in anyone's mind," he said.
Mushtaque also asked Rajinder to report to him after discussing with John as to what he has done in the last two years for the development of Indian hockey at grass root level, on the identification of academies and development of coaching programmes for Indian coaches.
A top HI source, however, said that "as of now" John's contract which runs till 2020 Tokyo Olympics is safe.
"As of now, John will continue as High Performance Director. There is no change in that, but he will not henceforth be a part of any selection committee of HI," a source from the HI told PTI on condition of anonymity.
John left for Argentina on Tuesday as part of Indian contingent for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. India is fielding both men's and women's teams in Hockey 5s competition in the Youth Olympics.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- Coke Studio, Fast-Bowlers and Grills: These are the Things From Pakistan that Indians Love
- ISL 2018/19: Jamshedpur’s Tim Cahill Feeds Off Fans' Enthusiasm as He Hopes for Maximum Wins
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...