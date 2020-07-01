Hockey India Launches Open Application Submission System for Registration of Coaches

Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday launched an open application submission system for registration of its coaches and technical officials.

As per the system, probable coaches and technical officials can submit their application online through an open link via social media for approval from HI's Registered Member Unit (RMU).

Once a candidate submits the application, he or she would need the approval of the concerned RMU.

A HI release stated that once the application is approved by the RMU, it would require the final approval from the national federation for registration as a coach or technical official.

"It's brilliant to see the open application and registration platform for coaches and technical officials. The platform will certainly help anybody and everybody, who would like to register as a coach or technical official," HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said.