Hockey India Mourns as International Hockey Umpire Anupama Punchimanda Dies of Covid-19

Anupama Punchimanda (Photo Credit: IANS)

Former international hockey umpire Anupama Punchimanda passed away due to Covid-related complications on Sunday morning in Bengaluru.

Former international hockey umpire Anupama Punchimanda passed away due to Covid-related complications on Sunday morning in Bengaluru. She was 40. A former national-level hockey player, Anupama officiated in several prestigious international tournaments, such as the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, the Hero Hockey World League Round-2 (Women) in 2013 at New Delhi and the 2013 Women’s Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, among others.

Expressing Hockey India’s (HI) condolences to the bereaved family, its President Gyanendro Ningombam said: “This (Sunday) morning we woke up to the very sad news about Anupama Punchimanda’s demise in Bengaluru.

“She was one of the first few women in India to umpire at very reputed international tournaments. We at Hockey India share the grief of her family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences to Anupama’s family members."

first published:April 18, 2021, 18:31 IST