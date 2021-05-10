Hockey India Mourns Death of Former Player George Fernandez

“We at Hockey India are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of George Fernandez, who represented our nation at the Junior level," HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a press release.
“We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief."
Fernandez, a former Assistant Customs Commissioner (Karnataka), had represented the Indian junior team in 1975 playing as a forward.
He also played for his home state Karnataka at the junior level in the year 1975-76.
On Saturday, two of India’s most revered hockey stars, Ravinder Pal Singh and M K Kaushi, who were both members of the 1980 Moscow Olympics winning side, had died due to COVID-19.
