Hockey India Recommends Manpreet Singh for Arjuna Award

Mid-fielder Manpreet Singh, who led India's men's hockey team at last month's Commonwealth Games, was among the three players recommended for this year's Arjuna award by the national federation here on Thursday.Another experienced mid-fielder Dharamvir Singh, and Indian women's team goalkeeper Savita have also been recommended for the Arjuna Award."Sanggai Ibemhal Chanu and former men's captain Bharat Chetri have been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement," Hockey India said in a statement.Hockey India also recommended Coach BS Chauhan for the Dronacharya Award. Speaking on the recommendations, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India said, "They have proven their worth with significant performances that has elevated the Indian team to new heights."They have donned the India colours with pride and have given it their all to help the team win several accolades within the country and internationally. We at Hockey India are proud of their achievements and are happy to recommend their names for the National awards," he added.Dharamvir formed the mid-field of the Indian team and was part of the gold medal feat at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, Korea. He was also part of the Indian Team that participated at the 2012 London Olympics and has also represented the country at the 2014 World Cup in the Netherlands.Manpreet, on the other hand, captained the Indian team in the absence of PR Sreejesh who was injured last year. Manpreet was part of the Asia Cup success where India beat Malaysia to lift the title.He also led the Indian team to a bronze medal at the World League Final last year. With over 200 international caps, Manpreet was part of the Team that participated at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.He was part of the team that clinched a silver medal at the FIH Champions Trophy in London last year, as well as a silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He also has the Asian Games gold medal to his credit.Savita was instrumental in India's historic Asia Cup win last year where she made a stunning save in the penalty shootout that helped the team beat higher-ranked China in the final.Her performance was critical in helping India qualify for the World Cup as continental champions after a gap of 13 years. Savita was part of the team that qualified for the Olympics after 36 years.She was a member of the team that won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016.Former India player Sanggai Ibemhal Chanu, recommended for the Lifetime Achievement Award, was part of the team that won the 2002 Commonwealth Games gold in Manchester followed by a silver in 2006, Melbourne.In an International career spanning over a decade, Chanu has represented the country twice at the World Cup in 1998 and 2006.Bharat Chetri, former India goalkeeper and captain, led the team in 2012 London Olympics. He was part of the team that won Silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and the bronze at the 2010 Asian Games. Currently he is mentoring the Indian goalkeepers both men and women.