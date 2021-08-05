Hockey Player Sumit Fulfils His Mother’s Dream By Winning Olympics Bronze Medal

Sumit, a resident of Kurad village in Haryana’s Sonipat district is one of the 16 players of the Indian men’s hockey team who created history on Thursday by winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian team won the bronze medal by defeating Germany. This was the first medal by the team in Olympics after 41 years. Sumit, a midfielder in the team, had lost his mother 6 months ago. Sumit made a locket by exchanging his mother’s earrings and put his mother’s photo in that locket. Today he fulfilled his mother’s dream by winning the medal for the country while wearing that locket.

Sumit has his father, three brothers and a sister-in-law along with three nephews and nieces in his family. Sumit started playing hockey at the age of 7. All his life, he struggled for playing and winning an Olympic medal.

Sumit’s father Pratap Singh used to work as a laborer at a hotel in Murthal. Sumit along with his brothers Amit and Jai Singh used to assist his father in the hotel to reduce the workload. His friends believed in him and his passion for playing hockey. With his friends’ support, he became capable to be part of the Indian team that defeated Germany in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sumit’s elder brother Jai Singh said, “Our mother died 6 months ago. She had a dream that Sumit would play in the Olympics. Today Sumit has fulfilled her dream. When he went to the Olympics, he said that his mother is with him and this time team India will definitely bring a medal. Today, this happened.”

His other brother Amit said, “Sumit has made the entire country proud. We will give him a warm welcome when he will return to home. After 41 years, India won the match and proved that this is the beginning of a new era.”

