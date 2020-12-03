Hockey: India Has a Good Chance to Go a Long Way in Tokyo, says Jarmanpreet

Defender Jarmanpreet Singh, who has been one of the shining stars for the Indian men's hockey team in the past two years, is currently focussed on maintaining consistency in order to find a place in the side which will travel to Tokyo next year for the Olympic Games.

"I think everyone is really excited about what is to come for Indian hockey in the next few years. I want to make sure that I am part of the team when we go out there and win medals," said Jarmanpreet.

"I believe that Hockey India has done an exceptional job to provide a platform to players like myself, and I want to repay their support by giving my best on the field. I also think that we have a very good chance to go a long way at the Tokyo Olympics, but before that, just like the rest of the sporting world, I am also hopeful that the mega-event goes ahead as planned," he added.

The Tokyo Olympics were slated to be held in July-August this year but had to be postponed to next summer following the coronavirus outbreak.

"I was delighted with the way the FIH Hockey Pro League campaign was going for me before the pandemic struck. I felt I had decent outings against the World Champions, and I was really looking forward to the next few games, but now it is just about taking it day-by-day here at the national camp," said the 24-year-old.

"I feel now our focus has had to shift to maintaining our rhythm and our fitness. But the best thing is that we have also managed to get together, brainstorm and build a clear path towards what we want to achieve in the next few years as a team," he added.

Jarmanpreet came into the senior team set-up in 2018, and in his debut tournament, wore a silver medal around his neck as India finished second behind Australia at the Champions Trophy 2018 held in The Netherlands.

He then went on to win a gold medal with the senior team in only his second tournament at the senior level as India were jointly crowned the Champions of the Asian Champions Trophy 2018 in Muscat, Oman.

Speaking on his early days with the Indian team, Jarmanpreet said, "I think playing for India in itself was a dream come true for me, but to have won back-to-back medals in my first two tournaments is a story I can tell my grandkids one day (laughs)."

"I have had the privilege of representing my country at the highest level, and have also won medals, so it gives me real joy. My aim always is to try to do my best for the team, and to make sure that I am following what my coaches are asking me to do - because I know if I am able to do those things, we will be really successful as a team," he added.